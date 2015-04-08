YouTube confirms monthly subscription service is coming

YouTube has confirmed the forthcoming launch of a monthly subscription option that will let users bypass the ads that normally run in front of videos.

Word of the new service came to light earlier today, when Bloomberg reported on an email sent to video creators that said, "By creating a new paid offering, we'll generate a new source of revenue that will supplement your fast growing advertising service." Google later confirmed that the report was legitimate, and that revenues would be shared.

"While we can't comment on ongoing discussions, giving fans more choice to enjoy the content they love and creators more opportunity to earn revenue are always amongst our top priorities," it said in a statement.

The subscription fee hasn't been set and there's no word on when the new service option will be rolled out. The notification of the coming change was sent out to content creators in order to give them sufficient time to review and agree to changes in their terms of agreement.