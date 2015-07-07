Your most tragic save game mishaps

From Leftcoaster:

I remember mine vividly, and it was about 25 years ago.

Playing the original Space Quest on my dad's Tandy 1000, I got the point where you're on the Desert Planet (that totally isn't Tatooine), and you have to buy a space ship, and there's a slot machine in the bar. Win on the slot machine, and you can afford to buy a nice spaceship to get off the planet and move on in the story. Get 3 Skulls however, and the machine kills you, game over.

Well, I saved right as I started spinning the slot machine, and on the first spin, out comes 3 skulls and zap I'm dead. Ok, reload and try again, and it loads mid-spin and has the same result, zap, no matter how many times I loaded, the spin would immediately kill me.

I had no other save file, and so had to start from the beginning.