You can now explore Dark Souls' Lordran with no clipping, in your browser

It's the Contiki Tour version of Dark Souls.

Thanks to modders and web sleuths there's very little we don't know about Dark Souls at this stage. But for anyone keen to fly around a static map dump of Dark Souls and its sequel, without any baddies, and with the ability to clip through walls, it's now possible to do so in a web browser.

Noclip.website is a site dedicated to the calm exploration of video game maps, and while the vast majority of the games featured so far are for console – Nintendo games, mostly – you'll also find Dark Souls and its sequel, as well as Psychonauts and Sonic Mania. As far as the Nintendo games go, its got everything from Zelda: Ocarina of Time through to Breath of the Wild.

The site is the work of Jasper, and since they released it earlier this month people have been having a lot of fun with it, like this:

Anyway, go forth and explore: all you need is a web browser.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
