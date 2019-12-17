You can get six months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for the price of three months ($45)

Xbox Game Pass has become the talk of the town since it first launched earlier this year. For $10/month (or $15/month for the Ultimate version), you can download and play any games from a growing collection on your PC or Xbox. Now you can save a bit of money on the service—at least if you already pay for Xbox Live.

In this limited-time sale, Amazon, Newegg, Best Buy, and other retailers will give you a digital code for three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate when you buy three months. In other words, you get six months of Game Pass Ultimate for the price of three months ($45). Both codes are delivered digitally.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate normally costs $15/month, and combines the regular Xbox Live Gold subscription (which includes multiplayer servers for Xbox consoles and some Xbox games) with the Game Pass subscription (100+ PC and Xbox games). As such, Game Pass Ultimate is only really a deal if you're already paying for Xbox Live Gold.

There are already a ton of PC and Xbox games available through the service, with more on the way in 2020. You can see the full list here.