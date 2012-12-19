Xmas Bundle 2.0 offers Offspring Fling, Serious Sams and more

With December 25th just around the corner, now's the perfect time to put your Christmas shopping off for a few more days, then panic-buy everything at a petrol station the night before. OR, if you're lucky enough to have family that know what to do with an executable file, you could always splash out on Indie Royale's festive Xmas Bundle 2.0 . This second iteration boasts some big names - Offspring Fling, Serious Sam: The Random Encounter and Double DD - and some big concepts, including Colour Bind, a 2D puzzler that rewrites the laws of physics.

The current minimum price (which goes up or down depending on how many people have bought the bundle, and for how much) is £3.13, which will get you the above games, plus Wadjet Eye's point-and-click adventure Puzzle Bots, and AndreilGame's Little Kingdom, a turn-based strategy game minus the war. Shell out over £5 and you'll also receive an album of chiptune music.

There's just under six days left on the clock. Montage video of the seven games below.