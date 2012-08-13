Xcom: Enemy Unknown multiplayer footage pits aliens vs. aliens

Firaxis revealed a surprise Xcom: Enemy Unknown multiplayer mode on Friday. It'll let us test our turn-based tactical know-how against one another, and put us on the safe end of all those alien gadgets we'll be cursing throughout the single player campaign. Gamespot have six minutes of footage of an alien vs. alien battle with some voice-over from lead designer Jake Solomon.

It looks like the footage is taken from the console version, but Firaxis have assured us that the PC version will have mod support and a standalone PC tactical UI , which sounds pleasingly complex. It's out on October 9 in the US and October 12 in Europe, the same dates as Dishonored . That's going to be one hell of a week.