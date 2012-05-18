XCOM: Enemy Unknown dev diary discusses modernising a classic, has spooky music

With a backing track that makes Firaxis studios feel a bit like that hotel from The Shining, lead programmer Casey O'Toole talks about the joys and difficulties of birthing a new XCOM game into the world. The combat will still be entirely turn based, but with some actions your soldiers will still exchange fire with the alien invaders between turns to keep the battlefield feeling lively. You can get a sense of what that'll look like in this XCOM: Enemy Unknown trailer . Firaxis will be out on consoles and PC, but Firaxis have assured us that the PC will get a standalone tactical UI and be moddable .