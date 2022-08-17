Wrath of the Lich King Classic's pre-patch arrives later this month

Audio player loading…

The wait is almost over. Blizzard has finally announced that the Wrath of the Lich King Classic pre-patch will go live on August 30. The 50% XP buff will remain for the duration of the pre-patch and will also apply to Death Knights.

You won't need an existing level 55 character to play a Death Knight either, as this restriction will be removed (opens in new tab) for the first one you create, unless you start on one of the new "fresh start" servers (opens in new tab). If you're after an army of Death Knights though, you're out of luck as you can only have one per realm and original restrictions will apply to any others you make.

The journey to Northrend begins August 30.📜 https://t.co/FT05NXZAl7 pic.twitter.com/ePkhQlxbDaAugust 16, 2022 See more

Along with the "new" Death Knight class, character balancing and other systems will arrive with the pre-patch. These include the inscription profession, achievements, and updates to both Stormwind City and Orgrimmar. Blizzard has also released a mini-roadmap for the update—the Zombie Plague event will hit major cities on September 6 and the Scourge Invasion start assaulting various locations on September 13.

The fresh start servers haven't been announced yet, though they're expected to go live with the pre-patch at the end of August.

With Wrath of the Lich King Classic launching on September 26, that gives us a little under a month to prepare for the journey to Northrend. You'd better wrap up warm.