WoW mod replaces every critical hit with Owen Wilson saying 'Wow!'

Owen Wilson's famous "wow!" might be just a meme, but in the right context it can make anything seem impressive and cool. That's just how I feel every time my Demon Hunter in World of Warcraft scores a critical hit now that I've installed this mod by redditor 'SweetsourNostradamus.'

It's so stupid that it's actually brilliant. Called Owen Wilson Crit Sound, this simple mod plays one of 16 voice clips of Mr. Wilson saying "wow!" each time you score a critical hit. The video below shows it in action using a Shadow Priest with an absurdly high critical hit chance, the results are hilarious.

It's like having your own entourage of Owen Wilsons continually blown away at how good you are. If you're in need of a big ego boost (and hey, who isn't?), or if you just really, really like the sound of Owen Wilson's voice (and hey, who doesn't?) you can download the mod here.