How to complete the Gold's No Object quest in WoW Shadowlands

Stuck trying to complete the Gold's No Object quest in WoW? Korthia is a new sub-zone within the Maw, introduced with the 9.1 update. There are various activities to complete in this new area, but you'll want to pay special attention to the daily quests offered there as they are the primary way to increase your reputation with the new factions.

Not all quests are as straightforward as they might appear, however. Having picked up the quest myself, I can see why so many people are having difficulties doing it. So here's what you need to know about the WoW Gold's No Object daily quest, including tips to help you complete it.

WoW Gold's No Object: How to complete this quest

You can pick up this quest from Rendle at Keeper's Respite in Korthia. If you then check the map, you'll see the area where you need to find and capture seven Drab Gromits. It seems simple enough, except that you may have a hard job finding any—especially if you don't know what to look for when you arrive at that location.

The quest objective itself isn't hard to follow, but the respawn timer on the Drab Gromits seems to be incredibly low, as noted by players over on Reddit . The area is also heavily camped with other players on the same quest—or, it was when I tried to do it—so you're going to have a problem finding one, let alone seven. They do spawn though, as the screenshot (below) shows, though I wasn't quick enough to grab this one.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Until the spawn rate is hotfixed or the new zone is quieter, your best bet here is to group up—a Drab Gromit picked up by any member of your party will count for everyone. Failing that, it might be worth doing something else for now and coming back to it later.