These are the level requirements for each World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic zone

It's time to enter the Outlands in World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic, but before you go wandering off you should probably have some idea of what level each of the new zones is suited for. That's where this Burning Crusade Classic zone level guide can help. Below, we've put together a simple breakdown of each of the new zones available in Burning Crusade Classic and their suggested level ranges, so you know where to go and when. Further down, you'll also find some general advice aimed at newer players that might make your foray into the Dark Portal a little easier.

WoW: Burning Crusade Classic zone levels

Outlands zone levels Zone Level Range Hellfire Peninsula 58 - 63 Zangarmarsh 60 - 64 Terokkar Forest 62 - 65 Nagrand 64 - 67 Blade's Edge Mountains 65 - 68 Netherstorm 67 - 70 Shadowmoon Valley 67 - 70

Unlike WoW Classic's zone levels, Burning Crusade Classic will be a fairly linear leveling experience. You'll start in Hellfire Peninsula, but if you're wanting to level quickly it will be advantageous to hop between zones to knock out quests that are at or below your level. Remember: Zones in WoW Classic won't have enough quests for you to level all the way to their upper level range. That means, for example, in Hellfire Peninsula, it's a good idea to get to around level 62 and then hop over to Zangarmarsh and quest there for a bit and maybe even jump into Terrokar Forest rather than grinding away in Hellfire until level 63.

Another thing worth noting is that all zones in Burning Crusade Classic are contested, which means that you can expect a lot of PVP combat on PVP servers. Every zone will have an Alliance and a Horde village to hang out in and receive quests from, however.

