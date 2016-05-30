Worlds Adrift video showcases community-sculpted islands

Last month Bossa Studios released a map editor – or island creator – for its sandbox MMO Worlds Adrift. It was an interesting move, considering the game isn't even out yet, but it appears to have caught on. The video below shows off what the community has achieved with the toolset since it's launch.

The map editor is pretty flexible: you can shape your floating island in any way you like, populate it with trees and rocks, and then explore it as if you were playing the game. It's free to download on Steam right now. The full game is expected to release later this year.