World of Warcraft will let you play as a dinosaur druid soon

World of Warcraft's Zandalari and Kul Tiran allied races are coming soon, Blizzard revealed on an art livestream. Both groups have been at the centre of Battle for Azeroth, but only as NPCs so far. You'll be able to make your own characters on March 12.

The Kul Tiran are big, burly humans and, though they've got a bit more character than their continental cousins, they've got nothing on the Zandalari trolls, or at least their druids, who get some pretty fancy forms. Their tank form is a cute, but still very spiky and deadly turtle, and they can also turn into whatever this nightmare is.

Image via Wowhead.

They're dinosaur druids, essentially.

You'll need to jump through a few hoops first, however, though you might already have completed the prerequisites.

To unlock the races, you need exalted reputation with their main factions, the achievements for completing their storylines and the Tides of Vengeance achievement for finishing the war campaign. If you've done all that, you can travel to your capital, welcome them into the Horde or the Alliance and then finally make your character on March 12.

Cheers, Blizzard Watch.