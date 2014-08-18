World of Warcraft to get a (slight) subscription hike in the UK

No, this image has nothing to do with anything. But it was in our library, so enjoy.

UK WoWers: time to schedule an appointment with your bank manager. When Warlords of Draenor releases this November , the game's £9 per month subscription will be sky-rocketing for those not already nestled in its auto-renewing charge. The cost? One whole pound.

"We regularly look at our pricing around the world and from time to time we make changes in light of local and regional market conditions," writes a Blizzard rep. "As such, we want to give everyone a heads-up that we will shortly be adjusting the pound sterling subscription price of World of Warcraft.

"The new price for recurring subscriptions will be £9.99 for 30 days, £28.17 for 90 days, and £52.14 for 180 days. The suggested retail price of the 60-day prepaid time card will be £20.99."

The price hike raises the MMO's subscription fee just slightly higher than the US cost of $15/month. It remains slightly cheaper the European sub cost of €13/month. Blizzard says that, for players with auto-recurring subscriptions activated prior to the price change, the existing price will continue for the next two years. That offer is subject to players remaining in the same recurring subscription without interruption.