World of Warcraft patch will enable the resurrection of deleted characters

Life is about to become a little easier for all the World of Warcraft-loving hotheads and ragequitters out there: An upcoming patch will make it possible to bring back deleted characters back from the dead.

Announced earlier today, the new feature will be added as part of a pre-Warlords of Draenor content update. But, inevitably, there are a few limitations over who can be resurrected:

Characters under level 10 and Death Knights at level 55 are not eligible to be undeleted.

Characters between level 10 and level 29 will no longer be recoverable after 90 days.

Characters between level 30 and 49 will no longer be recoverable after 120 days.

All other characters level 50 and above are eligible to be undeleted at any time.

Undeleted characters will be brought back with all enchantments, gems, and items intact, so there won't be any kind of "rebuilding" process necessary to get them back in the action. The undelete option can only be used once every 30 days, however, so it'd be wise to exercise at least some judiciousness before dropping the hammer on all the under-performing talent in your stable.

Deleted character names will also be held for a "limited time," during which the original creator can reclaim it for a new character. In order to return that name to an undeleted character, however, the new one will have to be renamed, transferred, or deleted outright. If only there were an undelete for everything. *Gazes wistfully at 'Pandaren 4 Lyf' tattoo*.