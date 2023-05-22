Today's Wordle hint and answer #702: Monday, May 22

Improve your daily Wordle game in just a few minutes with our helpful selection of tips and tricks, or get yourself out of a tricky spot with our freshly written clue for the May 22 (702) game. If you need to save your win streak, you're in the right place because today's Wordle answer is ready and waiting just below.

I had a really close call today. Lots of cases of the right letters in the wrong places, with most of my follow-up guesses leaving me in pretty much the exact same situation. The good news was by the time I really started to panic, I'd ruled out enough letters and valid spaces for the yellows I had floating around the board for it to all make sense and unearthed today's Wordle answer through a process of elimination.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Monday, May 22

Wordle needs you to enter the name of a small domed hut or shelter made entirely from cut blocks of snow if you want to win today. Three of today's five letters are vowels.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

Yes, a vowel is used twice in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #702 Wordle answer?

Enjoy your win. The answer to the May 22 (702) Wordle is IGLOO.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

May 21: BRASH

BRASH May 20: FLASK

FLASK May 19: GRIEF

GRIEF May 18: SHORN

SHORN May 17: PLANK

PLANK May 16: LATTE

LATTE May 15: CANOE

CANOE May 14: SCARF

SCARF May 13: ACRID

ACRID May 12: SNACK

Learn more about Wordle

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.