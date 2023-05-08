Today's Wordle hint and answer #688: Monday, May 8

Get out of that mid-Wordle (opens in new tab) sticky spot with our helpful daily clue, spend some time reading our tips and guides if you'd like to make every game more successful, or go straight for the best part and guarantee you win the May 8 (688) puzzle by clicking or scrolling to today's Wordle answer.

Twice in a row, I was certain I'd been clever and found today's answer early, only to be crushed as Wordle flipped over more grey boxes and my yellow remained the same colour, just in a different spot. I ended up a bit stuck at that point, and that didn't really change until I'd armed myself with a fresh mug of coffee, a notepad, and the determination to carefully work out every valid word remaining. I'm glad my efforts paid off, but I do hope tomorrow's Wordle answer is a little easier.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Monday, May 8

Any item or area that gently radiates warmth and light could be described using today's answer. This word can also describe an extremely happy or content person who appears to figuratively possess a similar shine. You'll need to find two vowels today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

There are no double letters in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #688 Wordle answer?

Get the week off to a great start. The answer to the May 8 (688) Wordle is AGLOW.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

May 7: GHOUL

May 6: ANGER

May 5: BELOW

May 4: GUPPY

May 3: HORDE

May 2: SULKY

May 1: RANGE

April 30: PLAZA

April 29: CEDAR

April 28: CIRCA

Learn more about Wordle

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips, and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.