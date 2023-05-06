Today's Wordle hint and answer #686: Saturday, May 6

Make every game of Wordle (opens in new tab) a winner with our wide selection of helpful hints and tips. Improve your daily game with our guides and archive of past answers, scroll down the page for a clue written especially for the May 6 (686) game, or secure your win with the answer to today's Wordle.

This was a stressful one. I'm normally very happy to see four yellows early on, but not when they somehow stay as four yellows the guess after that, especially when I have to start shuffling everything around and around until I'm almost dizzy. I did manage to save my win streak with the very last guess, but I wasn't certain that I'd get today's Wordle answer at all.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Saturday, May 6

The word you need to find today refers to a particular emotion. This is an intense and sometimes violent feeling that can occur after experiencing something unpleasant, unjust, unfair, or after strong provocation. You'll need to find two vowels today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #686 Wordle answer?

You're almost there. The answer to the May 6 (686) Wordle is ANGER.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

May 5: BELOW

BELOW May 4: GUPPY

GUPPY May 3: HORDE

HORDE May 2: SULKY

SULKY May 1: RANGE

RANGE April 30: PLAZA

PLAZA April 29: CEDAR

CEDAR April 28: CIRCA

CIRCA April 27: LOGIC

LOGIC April 26: METRO

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.