Today's Wordle hint and answer #681: Monday, May 1

You'll find all the Wordle (opens in new tab) help you need to solve the May 1 (681) puzzle waiting for you below. Quickly check through our tips and guides for more general aid, get some targeted help with our daily clue, or snatch victory from the jaws of Wordle defeat with today's answer. It's entirely up to you.

A strong opener—I do love seeing three yellows on that top line—soon turned into a real struggle today, the letters either not falling into place quickly enough or not turning up at all. I did manage to pull it all together eventually, but only after spending a few goes trying and failing to fill in a stubborn grey gap to get to today's Wordle answer.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Monday, May 1

The word you're looking for today can describe, amongst numerous other things, any group or spread existing between two values. Prices can _____ from £10 to £100, for example, as well as the distance a car or other vehicle can travel on a single tank of fuel. You'll need to find two vowels today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

There are no double letters in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #681 Wordle answer?

Here's your first win of the week. The answer to the May 1 (681) Wordle is RANGE.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

April 30: PLAZA

PLAZA April 29: CEDAR

CEDAR April 28: CIRCA

CIRCA April 27: LOGIC

LOGIC April 26: METRO

METRO April 25: JOKER

JOKER April 24: DITTO

DITTO April 23: UNZIP

UNZIP April 22: BROKE

BROKE April 21: KAYAK

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.