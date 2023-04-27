Today's Wordle hint and answer #677: Thursday, April 27

Get as much or as little help with today's Wordle (opens in new tab) game as you like right here. Take a quick look at a few general tips and improve every guess, find direction with today's clue, or skip straight to the best bit and secure your win with the Wordle answer to the April 27 (677) puzzle. Whatever you need, you'll find it on this page.

My early yellows caused no end of trouble today, as my follow-up guesses made clear the only places they were going to fit were the ones I really couldn't see them working in. I'd like to tell you I had a sudden flash of inspiration, but my eventual win was more a case of jotting down the letters I had and slowly eliminating everything that didn't work until I found today's Wordle answer. Still, that's better than losing.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Thursday, April 27

Your Wordle answer today describes a way of thinking using sound reasoning, good judgement, and true statements to reach a sensible and well-considered conclusion. Star Trek's Spock is famous for applying these rules to everything. There are two different vowels to uncover today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #677 Wordle answer?

Keep winning. The answer to the April 27 (677) Wordle is LOGIC.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

April 26: METRO

METRO April 25: JOKER

JOKER April 24: DITTO

DITTO April 23: UNZIP

UNZIP April 22: BROKE

BROKE April 21: KAYAK

KAYAK April 20: PLATE

PLATE April 19: THUMP

THUMP April 18: HOUND

HOUND April 17: WHIFF

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.