Today's Wordle answer for Thursday, February 8

Need a Wordle win? Turn those grey letters into winning greens with our help. You'll find a clue written especially for today's Wordle just below, ready to give a little guidance without spoiling all your fun. Don't panic if it looks like you're running out of rows either, because the February 8 (964) Wordle answer is only a click away.

It didn't take too long to put myself on the right track today—or too long to type my way off it either. It was all thanks to one tricky missing letter that was painfully obvious in hindsight but took me far too long to get around to. Why didn't I try the winning letter first? I wish I knew.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Thursday, February 8

A location, a spot, a position, a home. Maybe you'll come to mine, maybe I'll go to yours.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Another win for your collection. The answer to the February 8 (964) Wordle is PLACE.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

February 7: AFTER

AFTER February 6: WHICH

WHICH February 5: REPEL

REPEL February 4: VERGE

VERGE February 3: MICRO

MICRO February 2: CLEFT

CLEFT February 1: ALIVE

ALIVE January 31: BULKY

BULKY January 30: EXPEL

EXPEL January 29: LEGGY

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.