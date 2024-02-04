Today's Wordle answer for Sunday, February 4

Looking for a hand with today's Wordle? All the help you need to win, your way, is right here. Whether you'd like to read a few tips to help polish up those daily guesses, would love a clue for the February 4 (960) game, or need today's answer right now, you'll find it all just below.

I love seeing a helpful green show up on the first row. I definitely don't love it being the only green almost all the way down the board. I swear, if they gave out awards for missing letters, I'd have won first prize. I did salvage today's Wordle on the very last row, but that was mostly because there were no other letters left for me to use. Here's hoping my victory is a little more definitive tomorrow.

Wordle today: A hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Sunday, February 4

You'll need to think of edges or borders—physical and emotional—to win today's Wordle. A grassy one of these might run by the side of a road, path or lake. To almost cry could be described as being on the _____ of tears.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

Yes, a letter is used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Wordle today: The answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

One win, coming up. The answer to the February 4 (960) Wordle is VERGE.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

February 3: MICRO

MICRO February 2: CLEFT

CLEFT February 1: ALIVE

ALIVE January 31: BULKY

BULKY January 30: EXPEL

EXPEL January 29: LEGGY

LEGGY January 28: EMBER

EMBER January 27: SNAKE

SNAKE January 26: ALOOF

ALOOF January 25: BLOCK

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.