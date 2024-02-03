Wordle today: Hint and answer #959 for Saturday, February 3

There's a hint for today's Wordle waiting just below if you'd like to give your guesses a little push in the right direction without completely giving the game away. You'll also find the answer to the February 3 (959) Wordle if you'd love to have today's solution served up in an instant.

My first row wasn't in any danger of filling me with confidence—staring at five grey boxes will do that to you first thing in the morning. But thanks to a few careful pokes around the alphabet, and one surprising flash of a good idea, I was able to quickly turn today's Wordle around. With a bit of luck I'll do even better tomorrow, or at the very least recover from a poor start as well as I did today.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Saturday, February 3

This word refers to really tiny things, so small they probably can't be seen with the naked eye. Today's answer's can also be used as a prefix too, to indicate when something is much smaller than similar objects of the same type.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Let's keep your win streak safe. The answer to the February 3 (959) Wordle is MICRO.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

February 2: CLEFT

CLEFT February 1: ALIVE

ALIVE January 31: BULKY

BULKY January 30: EXPEL

EXPEL January 29: LEGGY

LEGGY January 28: EMBER

EMBER January 27: SNAKE

SNAKE January 26: ALOOF

ALOOF January 25: BLOCK

BLOCK January 24: RELIC

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.