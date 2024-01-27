Wordle today: Hint and answer #952 for Saturday, January 27

Solve your Saturday Wordle in seconds—one quick click will take you straight to today's answer. Or take as much time as you need, whether you're looking for helpful tips or a clue to guide you through the January 27 (952) game, you'll find all that and more below.

I could've won today's game in just two guesses if only I'd used the right word instead of the one I picked—the one that was one letter different. I suppose that's just a fancy way of berating myself for not instantly knowing the answer and taking an educated guess instead. Which is kind of the point of Wordle. Note to self: games are for playing, not winning.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Saturday, January 27

Thinking of reptiles will help you win today's Wordle, especially long, legless ones with optional venomous fangs. Some are so small they could fit into the palm of your hand, while others are so big they swallow deer whole.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Here, your first weekend win. The answer to the January 27 (952) Wordle is SNAKE.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

January 26: ALOOF

January 25: BLOCK

January 24: RELIC

January 23: STILL

January 22: TWEAK

January 21: NORTH

January 20: LARGE

January 19: THING

January 18: STOLE

January 17: COURT

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.