Wordle today: Hint and answer #924 for Saturday, December 30

Need some help with Wordle today? Don't worry if you're on your last row with not enough green letters for comfort, the answer to today's puzzle is right here. You'll also find a great selection of general tips on this page, as well as a clue for the December 30 (924) Wordle if you'd just like a bit of help.

I was in danger of overcomplicating today's Wordle, wasting time and precious guesses searching for something that wasn't there and that I didn't need in any case. Somehow I managed to catch myself before I got too far into the letter-weeds this time, although it's annoying to know I could've reached today's answer a little earlier if I hadn't been so eager to give my keyboard a workout.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Saturday, December 30

A simple clue for what should hopefully be a simple answer: how many somethings would you expect to find in a trio?

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

Yes, a vowel is used twice in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Need a hand? The answer to the December 30 (924) Wordle is THREE.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

December 29: CHILD

CHILD December 28: LEARN

LEARN December 27: DAISY

DAISY December 26: PHONE

PHONE December 25: EVOKE

EVOKE December 24: GRACE

GRACE December 23: SLOPE

SLOPE December 22: TOUCH

TOUCH December 21: BUILT

BUILT December 20: SMALL

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.