Wordle today: Hint and answer #921 for Wednesday, December 27

You're now just one click away from winning the December 27 (921) Wordle—the answer's ready and waiting if you need it. You're also in the right place if you're after a tailor-made clue for today's game too, if you'd like a bit of help without being handed the solution on a plate. Whatever Wordle support you need, we've got it.

I soon found myself staring at (almost) all the right letters in all the wrong places after two guesses this morning, which usually means I'm either in for a very long game of "Where the heck does this go?" or I'm just one more attempt away from a win. Luckily for me, today's Wordle was the latter. Hopefully tomorrow's game will be just as simple—hopefully.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Wednesday, December 27

The word you need to find today is a type of flower, the most common type having white petals and a bright yellow centre. If something is a fresh as one of these, it's full of energy and ready to go.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Let's get this Wordle won. The answer to the December 27 (921) Wordle is DAISY.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

December 26: PHONE

PHONE December 25: EVOKE

EVOKE December 24: GRACE

GRACE December 23: SLOPE

SLOPE December 22: TOUCH

TOUCH December 21: BUILT

BUILT December 20: SMALL

SMALL December 19: TABLE

TABLE December 18: FUNNY

FUNNY December 17: BACON

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.