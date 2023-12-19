Wordle today: Hint and answer #913 for Tuesday, December 19

Win Wordle today in record time with our help—just click your way straight to the answer and then spend the rest of your day basking in the warm glow of a job well done. Alternatively, you might prefer to take a look at the clue written for the December 19 (913) puzzle instead, if you'd like a little direction without completely giving the game away.

Today's Wordle definitely gave my keyboard a good exercise, making me chase after the answer right up to the very last row. Worse still is how obvious the word I needed to find is in hindsight. Why on earth did I ever try that or that when I could've reached straight for this instead? Can I try again?

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Tuesday, December 19

There are a few unrelated ways to use today's answer, so let's go for the most straightforward one: the word you're looking for is the name for a piece of furniture with a flat top.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

There are no double letters in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Looking to extend your Wordle winning streak? Perhaps you've just started playing the popular daily puzzle game and are looking for some pointers. Whatever the reason you're here, these quick tips can help push you in the right direction:

Start with a word that has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer might repeat the same letter.

Try not to use guesses that include letters you've already eliminated.

There's no racing against the clock with Wordle so you don't need to rush for the answer. Treating the game like a casual newspaper crossword can be a good tactic; that way, you can come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Stepping away for a while might mean the difference between a win and a line of grey squares.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Another win, just for you. The December 19 (913) Wordle answer is TABLE.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Wordle solutions that have already been used can help eliminate answers for today's Wordle or give you inspiration for guesses to help uncover more of those greens. They can also give you some inspired ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

December 18: FUNNY

FUNNY December 17: BACON

BACON December 16: GLOBE

GLOBE December 15: TOPIC

TOPIC December 14: WOULD

WOULD December 13: SPENT

SPENT December 12: THESE

THESE December 11: HOUSE

HOUSE December 10: CHAIN

CHAIN December 9: SHIFT

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's up to you to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the popular daily puzzle.

It's usually a good plan to start with a strong word like ALERT—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels—and you should be off to a flying start, with a little luck anyway. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to leave out any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.