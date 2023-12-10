Wordle today: Hint and answer #904 for Sunday, December 10

The answer to today's Wordle is only a quick click away, allowing you to save a scrappy game in record time, or simply skip straight to that sweet, sweet, win. Rather take your time, but still don't want to lose? Then you might want to take a look at the clue for the December 10 (904) game, designed to help without handing you the word on a plate.

Today's game was an odd case of opposites, every letter I hoped would turn green was grey, and the ones I wasn't expecting to be all that useful ended up being the key to my Wordle success. It almost feels like I've won in the "wrong" way somehow, but as my win streak doesn't seem to mind, I won't complain about it.

Wordle today: A hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Sunday, December 10

Any unbroken series of anything might be described using today's answer: letters, emails, events, people. This word also refers to a connected set of (usually metal) rings, seen in everything from delicate necklaces to heavy industry.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Wordle today: The answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Nobody's losing Wordle today. The answer to the December 10 (904) Wordle is CHAIN.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

December 9: SHIFT

SHIFT December 8: SHARP

SHARP December 7: SLEEP

SLEEP December 6: WOMAN

WOMAN December 5: YOUNG

YOUNG December 4: WORST

WORST December 3: ADAPT

ADAPT December 2: GENRE

GENRE December 1: TAKEN

TAKEN November 30: RESIN

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.