Wordle today: Hint and answer #892 for Tuesday, November 28

Make every game of Wordle a winner with our help. Just keep on scrolling and you'll soon run into our fantastic range of hints and tips for the internet's favourite daily word game, as well as a clue written just for today's puzzle. And of course, the answer to the November 28 (892) Wordle is just a click away too.

Today's game was a quick and easy one for me: I only had two letters left to put in place before I was even halfway down the board, and I found those on my first attempt. Don't worry if Wordle doesn't flow quite as smoothly for you this Tuesday morning—that's what I'm here for.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Tuesday, November 28

A lengthy study might begin by outlining the _____ of the project, making readers aware of the extent of its research and coverage. Someone might _____ out a room, looking around for someone or something. Equipment used to look at other objects in detail, such as distant stars, might use today's answer as a suffix.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Looking to extend your Wordle winning streak? Perhaps you've just started playing the popular daily puzzle game and are looking for some pointers. Whatever the reason you're here, these quick tips can help push you in the right direction:

Start with a word that has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer might repeat the same letter.

Try not to use guesses that include letters you've already eliminated.

There's no racing against the clock with Wordle so you don't need to rush for the answer. Treating the game like a casual newspaper crossword can be a good tactic; that way, you can come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Stepping away for a while might mean the difference between a win and a line of grey squares.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Just in case you need it. The answer to the November 28 (892) Wordle is SCOPE.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Wordle solutions that have already been used can help eliminate answers for today's Wordle or give you inspiration for guesses to help uncover more of those greens. They can also give you some inspired ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

November 27: TAWNY

TAWNY November 26: SOLID

SOLID November 25: GUIDE

GUIDE November 24: THROW

THROW November 23: QUEEN

QUEEN November 22: PIXEL

PIXEL November 21: PIANO

PIANO November 20: CANDY

CANDY November 19: QUEUE

QUEUE November 18: THINK

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's up to you to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the popular daily puzzle.

It's usually a good plan to start with a strong word like ALERT—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels—and you should be off to a flying start, with a little luck anyway. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to leave out any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.