Wordle today: Hint and answer #889 for Saturday, November 25

All the help you need to win Saturday's Wordle is right here. There's a brand new clue written just for the November 25 (889) puzzle below if you'd like a little nudge towards your latest win, as well as our reliable range of general tips and tricks. Today's Wordle answer is, as always, only a click away if you need it too.

I had a solid, steady, and really quite slow game today. As unexciting as that sounds, I think I needed it. Some days the thrill of a blazingly fast win is a wonderful thing, and others, the mild terror of turning it all around at the last minute feels incredible. Every now and then, a careful walk towards a full row of greens will do just nicely.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Saturday, November 25

You might hire one of these people if you need someone to help show you around a museum, forest, or tour a city's sights—anywhere a helping hand and a bit of local knowledge will come in useful. Only two of today's five letters are consonants.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Lose on the weekend? I don't think so. The answer to the November 25 (889) Wordle is GUIDE.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

November 24: THROW

THROW November 23: QUEEN

QUEEN November 22: PIXEL

PIXEL November 21: PIANO

PIANO November 20: CANDY

CANDY November 19: QUEUE

QUEUE November 18: THINK

THINK November 17: TARDY

TARDY November 16: TRUST

TRUST November 15: SIGHT

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.