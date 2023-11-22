Wordle today: Hint and answer #886 for Wednesday, November 22

There's a fresh clue for today's Wordle waiting below, just in case you need some help finding the answer to the November 22 (886) puzzle. You'll also find great general advice to make the daily game that little bit easier, as well as today's answer if you just want to enjoy another win.

Today's game kept throwing an impressive quantity of grey letters at me today, but strangely enough I wasn't too worried by this seemingly unhelpful development. Every guess seemed to inch me a little closer to today's Wordle answer, and although it took every row on the board to get there, I somehow always knew I was going to win.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Wednesday, November 22

The answer today is the name of the tiny individual dots that make up a digital image. A standard 4K image would have 3840 of these on each horizontal line, for example.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Wednesday? More like WINSday, right? I'll see myself out. The answer to the November 22 (886) Wordle is PIXEL.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

November 21: PIANO

PIANO November 20: CANDY

CANDY November 19: QUEUE

QUEUE November 18: THINK

THINK November 17: TARDY

TARDY November 16: TRUST

TRUST November 15: SIGHT

SIGHT November 14: SASSY

SASSY November 13: GREEN

GREEN November 12: MEANT

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.