Wordle today: Hint and answer #884 for Monday, November 20

Whatever help you need with today's Wordle, you'll find everything you need to keep your win streak going right here. Whether you're hoping to brush up your general technique with a few key tips, read a hint for the November 20 (884) puzzle, or take a sneaky peek at today's answer, it's all ready and waiting just below.

My opening attempts to unearth today's Wordle answer left me with nothing but a single yellow to shunt around the board. After feeling a little sorry for myself I realised this meant I had pretty much nothing to lose, and that turned out to be just the strange sort of confidence boost I needed to go all out on my third guess and turn the game around.

Wordle today: A hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Monday, November 20

If you were British, you'd probably refer to these delicious treats as sweets. Whatever you call them, today's answer comes in a wide range of forms, from hard boiled mints to chewy toffees.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Start the week off with a bang. The answer to the November 20 (884) Wordle is CANDY.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

November 19: QUEUE

QUEUE November 18: THINK

THINK November 17: TARDY

TARDY November 16: TRUST

TRUST November 15: SIGHT

SIGHT November 14: SASSY

SASSY November 13: GREEN

GREEN November 12: MEANT

MEANT November 11: TODDY

TODDY November 10: LEASH

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.