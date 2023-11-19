Wordle today: Hint and answer #883 for Sunday, November 19

There's a hint for today's Wordle waiting below, as well as a range of tips and tricks, and the full answer for the November 19 (883) game if you need to save your win streak. However you want to play your favourite puzzle game, we've got it covered.

Well, today's Wordle definitely made up for the ease of yesterday's game and then some. Towards the end there were no obvious letters left, not enough guesses left to waste on wild stabs in the dark, and the greens I had just weren't making any sense at all. There was just one thing left to try: taking a break and coming back at it with a fresh pair of (slightly panicked) eyes. That worked, thank goodness. But only just.

Wordle today: A hint

Wordle today: A hint for Sunday, November 19

The word you need to find today takes five letters to spell but sounds like just one. British people are allegedly the masters of this line-forming, turn-taking craft. Just two vowels manage to take up four of today's five spots.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

Yes, there two sets of double letters in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Wordle today: The answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Need a hand? The answer to the November 19 (883) Wordle is QUEUE.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

November 18: THINK

THINK November 17: TARDY

TARDY November 16: TRUST

TRUST November 15: SIGHT

SIGHT November 14: SASSY

SASSY November 13: GREEN

GREEN November 12: MEANT

MEANT November 11: TODDY

TODDY November 10: LEASH

LEASH November 9: GLAZE

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.