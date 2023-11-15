Wordle today: Hint and answer #879 for Wednesday, November 15

Turn your daily Wordle into a winner with our help. Keep on scrolling and you'll find a link to our Wordle guide, general tips to give every game a boost, as well as a clue written for the November 15 (879) puzzle. Need a little more? You've got it. The answer to today's Wordle is only a click away.

I was certain I was on the right track twice today, only to fail to reveal the green letters I was hoping for both times. This did at least leave me with little choice but to use what I had left over—and stumble upon today's answer in the process. Third time's the charm, as they say.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Wednesday, November 15

Today's answer is all about seeing. A view, a glimpse, anything like that. You might catch _____ of someone in a crowd, or take in today's answer from a great viewing spot.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

A Wednesday win, just for you. The answer to the November 15 (879) Wordle is SIGHT.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

November 14: SASSY

SASSY November 13: GREEN

GREEN November 12: MEANT

MEANT November 11: TODDY

TODDY November 10: LEASH

LEASH November 9: GLAZE

GLAZE November 8: NINJA

NINJA November 7: LIMIT

LIMIT November 6: TRADE

TRADE November 5: FLARE

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.