Wordle today: Hint and answer #876 for Sunday, November 12

Improve every game with our general Wordle tips, or check out our daily clue if you're in need of a little advice and rapidly running out of free guesses. Don't worry if you're truly stuck either, as the answer to the November 12 (876) game is only a click away.

Today's Wordle was solved backwards, built up from the last letter towards the first. I wouldn't recommend it—thinking in reverse isn't the easiest thing to do at the best of times—but after much coffee and brow-furrowing I'm happy to say I found the Wordle answer with a few goes to spare. Hopefully tomorrow's game will be something I can tackle head on though.

Wordle today: A hint

Wordle today: A hint for Sunday, November 12

Amongst other things, anything that was supposed or intended to happen, but didn't, could be described using today's answer. If someone _____ to pick up some groceries after work, or a child _____ to do their homework, but watched TV instead.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Wordle today: The answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Finish the weekend in style. The answer to the November 12 (876) Wordle is MEANT.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

November 11: TODDY

TODDY November 10: LEASH

LEASH November 9: GLAZE

GLAZE November 8: NINJA

NINJA November 7: LIMIT

LIMIT November 6: TRADE

TRADE November 5: FLARE

FLARE November 4: MANIA

MANIA November 3: ARDOR

ARDOR November 2: UNTIL

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.