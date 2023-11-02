Wordle today: Hint and answer #866 for Thursday, November 2

You'll find all the help you need to solve today's Wordle right here. Keep on scrolling and you'll soon reach a fresh hint for the November 2 (866) game, all the tips and advice anyone could ever wish for, and today's Wordle answer, just in case you need it.

My first guess wasn't exactly a spectacular success—two yellow letters aren't much of a guarantee of anything—but it turned out to be all I needed to win today. The way those letters landed there and there sparked a little chain reaction in my thought process that quickly ruled out all sorts of possible dead ends and took me straight to the Wordle answer. Same again tomorrow? Let's see.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Thursday, November 2

You'll need to think about time today, as you're looking for a word describing an event that continues up to a particular date, or doesn't start before a certain hour. A sale that lasts ____ next Thursday, for example.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Today's win, coming up. The answer to the November 2 (866) Wordle is UNTIL.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

November 1: NOISE

NOISE October 31: BLEAK

BLEAK October 30: GRAIL

GRAIL October 29: PHONY

PHONY October 28: MASON

MASON October 27: NOBLE

NOBLE October 26: PIQUE

PIQUE October 25: RETRY

RETRY October 24: CAUSE

CAUSE October 23: TEMPO

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.