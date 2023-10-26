Wordle today: Hint and answer for #859 Thursday, October 26

There's a helpful clue for today's Wordle below—just the thing to turn a tough game around, especially when paired with our usual batch of universal tips and tricks. Failing that, the answer for the October 26 (859) game's only a quick click away if you need to save an impossible puzzle.

Today's Wordle was almost—but thankfully not quite—a complete disaster for me. One yellow took too many attempts to turn green, and when it finally did I felt almost as clueless as I did at the beginning. After much fumbling in the dark I found myself with one guess left, and two words that'd fit perfectly in the strange gap I'd uncovered. I'm glad I made it, but I hope I don't come that close to losing for a while.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Thursday, October 26

A fascinating conversation, an unusual subject, or anything at all catches someone's attention or curiosity could _____ their interest. Today's answer is often misspelt.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Treat yourself to another win. The answer to the October 26 (859) Wordle is PIQUE.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

October 25: RETRY

RETRY October 24: CAUSE

CAUSE October 23: TEMPO

TEMPO October 22: GIVEN

GIVEN October 21: SMIRK

SMIRK October 20: OCCUR

OCCUR October 19: SPLAT

SPLAT October 18: MERCY

MERCY October 17: ADULT

ADULT October 16: GRAPH

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.