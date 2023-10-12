Wordle today: Hint and answer for #845 Thursday, October 12

All the help you need to solve your daily Wordle is waiting below. There's a range of tips if you'd like to refresh your everyday strategy, a hint written especially for today's game if you need some guidance, and of course the full answer for the October 12 (845) game if you really need that win.

Some days it's nailing down the last two letters that causes all the trouble; every obvious possibility ruled out and nothing else springing to mind. I was very much in that boat today, but luckily for me I still had enough wiggle room available to cast out a few exploratory guesses. Thankfully, one of them landed me the one letter that finally made today's Wordle answer fall into place.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Thursday, October 12

If you had gone down on one knee for someone in the past, you would have… what, for them? Other reasons for bending one or both knees also apply. Only one of today's five letters is a vowel.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #845 Wordle answer?

Need a hand? You've got it. The answer to the October 12 (845) Wordle is KNELT.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

October 11: SKUNK

SKUNK October 10: SNAIL

SNAIL October 9: TRUTH

TRUTH October 8: BINGE

BINGE October 7: VIOLA

VIOLA October 6: CHIME

CHIME October 5: BUNCH

BUNCH October 4: SPURT

SPURT October 3: WHILE

WHILE October 2: MERRY

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.