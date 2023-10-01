Wordle today: Hint and answer for #834 Sunday, October 1

You'll find all the help you need to solve today's Wordle right here. We've got a selection of general tips available if you'd like to refresh your daily strategy, a clue for the October 1 (834) game if you'd appreciate a nudge in the right direction, and today's answer on a handy plate if you'd prefer a direct approach.

Well, that was a fun one. I found myself staring at a good combination of yellows and greens after a few guesses, and I just knew I had enough to work out today's Wordle answer there and then. I'd like to pretend the right word came to me in an instant, but there was a fair bit of brow-furrowing between that point and my next go. Still, there was no rush.

Wordle today: A hint

Wordle today: A hint for Sunday, October 1

You'll need to think of hats to win this one. This is a soft circular one, often worn at a slight angle. You're as likely to see one on a military officer as you are on the catwalk.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

Yes, a vowel is used twice in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Wordle today: The answer

What is the #834 Wordle answer?

Why not finish the weekend with a win too? The answer to the October 1 (834) Wordle is BERET.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

September 30: DADDY

DADDY September 29: AZURE

AZURE September 28: COACH

COACH September 27: SMILE

SMILE September 26: LOYAL

LOYAL September 25: ROCKY

ROCKY September 24: RIGHT

RIGHT September 23: CAROL

CAROL September 22: BRUSH

BRUSH September 21: STONE

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.