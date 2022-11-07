Today's Wordle answer and hint for Monday, November 7

Audio player loading…

You'll find all the Wordle help you need just below, whether you're looking for a clue designed to point you in the right direction, general tips and tricks, a beginner's guide, or the answer to the November 7 (506) puzzle in easy-to-read capital letters.

Today's Wordle was an unexpected nightmare for me—and worst of all it was my own fault. I had almost every letter and even a few of them in the right places, I just couldn't see the answer for the life of me until I came back to it a little later—and when I did I could've curled up and hid in a closet for missing something so obvious.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Monday, November 7

This term's a common word used to describe something that has just started or the act of performing the first part of anything you can think of. There are two vowels to find today.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 506 answer?

Here's to another week of wins. The answer to the November 7 (506) Wordle is BEGIN.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

November 6: STALE

STALE November 5: DREAM

DREAM November 4: PHOTO

PHOTO November 3: ALOUD

ALOUD November 2: INEPT

INEPT November 1: PINEY

PINEY October 31: APTLY

APTLY October 30: WALTZ

WALTZ October 29: LIBEL

LIBEL October 28: SNEAK

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.