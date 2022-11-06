Today's Wordle answer and hint for Sunday, November 6

Audio player loading…

Whether you need a Wordle hint to set you on the right path or would like to read a few tips to make your daily Wordle game more successful in the long run, you're in the right place. Or if you simply want to see the answer to the November 6 (505) puzzle as quickly as possible, you'll find all that as well as our Wordle guides and archives just below.

Today's Wordle turned out to be another got-it-in-two experience of the week. Thanks to a little luck—and a little bravery—I was able to turn one helpful green and just the right sort of yellow into today's answer.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Sunday, November 6

The word you're looking for today is used to describe something that is no longer fresh—especially food. More widely this term can also apply to anything that's gone off because it's overused or too familiar— that one mid-tier joke a family member has wheeled out every holiday for two decades, for example.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the Wordle 505 answer?

Let's end the weekend with a win. The answer to the November 6 (505) Wordle is STALE.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

November 5: DREAM

DREAM November 4: PHOTO

PHOTO November 3: ALOUD

ALOUD November 2: INEPT

INEPT November 1: PINEY

PINEY October 31: APTLY

APTLY October 30: WALTZ

WALTZ October 29: LIBEL

LIBEL October 28: SNEAK

SNEAK October 27: CARRY

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.