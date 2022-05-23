Today's Wordle answer #338: Monday, May 23

Have you been looking for the Wordle May 23 (338) answer? Sometimes I like to take a run-up to my daily Wordle, my fingers ready to unleash a barrage of educated guesses in the first half before stopping to carefully consider my remaining three goes. The change of speed can help me see a fresh angle—and if it doesn't at least I've still got a few guesses left to sort it out.

Maybe you stopped by to take a look through our Wordle archive instead? No matter why you're here, I know I can help. I've got a handy hint ready and waiting, the answer in bold text, and if you'd like someone to teach you how to play I can show you how Wordle works.

Wordle May 23: A helpful hint

Rarely noticed, but always useful, today's word refers to a metal object found on most doors, whether they're ancient slabs of solid oak designed to keep the outside out or built from lighter modern materials for a freshly painted interior. They usually come in pairs.

Today's Wordle 338 answer

I bet you were really close to unravelling today's Wordle—let me get you across the finish line. The answer to the May 23 (338) Wordle is HINGE.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word, like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips, in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.