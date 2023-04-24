Today's Wordle hint and answer #674: Monday, April 24

Everything you need to win today's Wordle (opens in new tab) the way you want to is right here and ready when you are. Take a look at the helpful clue for the April 24 (674) game, read some tips and tricks designed to make every guess as good as it can be, or simply skip straight to the good stuff and click down to today's Wordle answer—it's entirely up to you.

Things weren't looking good for me today: I found myself four guesses down the board with nothing to show for it other than one yellow and one green. The good news was, once I'd got over the feeling I was about to lose, I realised my previous guesses had not only eliminated a heap of letters, but they'd also left me with just one clear word to go for—and it worked.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Monday, April 24

This word, often represented in text by a quotation mark or a pair of apostrophes, means to repeat what has been already written or indicated or that the speaker agrees with whatever has just been said.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

Yes, there is a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #674 Wordle answer?

Welcome to your first win of the week. The answer to the April 24 (674) Wordle is DITTO.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

April 23: UNZIP

UNZIP April 22: BROKE

BROKE April 21: KAYAK

KAYAK April 20: PLATE

PLATE April 19: THUMP

THUMP April 18: HOUND

HOUND April 17: WHIFF

WHIFF April 16: DWELT

DWELT April 15: AGONY

AGONY April 14: THIEF

Learn more about Wordle

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.