Today's Wordle hint and answer #672: Saturday, April 22

Solve the April 22 (672) puzzle in a flash—today's Wordle (opens in new tab) answer is only a quick click away. Once you've won, feel free to spend some time with our guides and tips or take a look at our extensive archive of past answers. Wherever you click, you're sure to find helpful advice that'll improve your daily game.

There was a danger I'd end up with a "skyscraper" today—building a tower of greens without ever finding the letters around them—but I just about managed to avoid this frustrating situation, revealing today's Wordle answer with a few guesses left in the tank.

Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Saturday, April 22

If an individual person or a large corporation has run out of money or is struggling for cash, they might be described as today's answer. You'll need to find two vowels today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #672 Wordle answer?

Here's another win for you. The answer to the April 22 (672) Wordle is BROKE.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

April 21: KAYAK

KAYAK April 20: PLATE

PLATE April 19: THUMP

THUMP April 18: HOUND

HOUND April 17: WHIFF

WHIFF April 16: DWELT

DWELT April 15: AGONY

AGONY April 14: THIEF

THIEF April 13: CARAT

CARAT April 12: BORAX

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.