Wordle hint and answer #669: Wednesday, April 19

Keep your Wordle (opens in new tab) win streak going with our vast range of help. Take a look at our guides and tips, created to make every guess just that little bit better, read a clue written especially for today's solution, and if you've run out of goes and just need someone to tell you the answer to the April 19 (669) game then don't worry, today's Wordle solution is waiting just below.

I didn't have a lot to go on after my second guess had finished flipping over—just one yellow and one green—but they proved just how much you can do with not a lot. The green was exactly where it needed to be, and the yellow just happened to be the sort of letter that had to go there, which formed a natural pair with a letter I hadn't tried yet. With those three letters fuzzily locked in, today's Wordle answer just sort of appeared out of thin air.

Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Wednesday, April 19

Today's answer is another word for a heavy, blunt strike producing a dull thud-like sound. This word can also be used when suffering from a headache with similar symptoms. There's only one vowel to find today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

There are no repeat letters in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #669 Wordle answer?

Here's the word you've been looking for. The answer to the April 19 (669) Wordle is THUMP.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

April 18: HOUND

HOUND April 17: WHIFF

WHIFF April 16: DWELT

DWELT April 15: AGONY

AGONY April 14: THIEF

THIEF April 13: CARAT

CARAT April 12: BORAX

BORAX April 11: QUALM

QUALM April 10: UNDER

UNDER April 9: SNAFU

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word (opens in new tab) like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.