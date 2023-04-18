Wordle hint and answer #668: Tuesday, April 18

Feeling a little stumped by the April 18 (668) Wordle (opens in new tab)? Then you're in the right place. You'll find everything you need to win on this very page, from general hints and tips to a helpful clue, and even today's Wordle answer, ready and waiting if you need it.

It's always a little deflating when your opening guess only reveals a single yellow, especially when you've built it up in your mind as a fresh new word that's surely going to reveal two or three greens at once. Luckily this poor start soon snowballed into a pretty easy Wordle win, as everything either turned up or fell into place quickly.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Tuesday, April 18

The answer to today's Wordle is the name given to a type of dog, often used for hunting and, according to Elvis, cryin' all the time. This word's also one way of describing the act of harassing or continuously pestering someone too. There are two different vowels to find today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Looking to extend your Wordle winning streak? Perhaps you've just started playing the popular daily puzzle game and are looking for some pointers. Whatever the reason you're here, these quick tips can help push you in the right direction:

Start with a word that has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer might repeat the same letter.

Try not to use guesses that include letters you've already eliminated.

There's no racing against the clock with Wordle so you don't need to rush for the answer. Treating the game like a casual newspaper crossword can be a good tactic; that way, you can come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Stepping away for a while might mean the difference between a win and a line of grey squares.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #668 Wordle answer?

Let's secure your win. The answer to the April 18 (668) Wordle is HOUND.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Wordle solutions that have already been used can help eliminate answers for today's Wordle or give you inspiration for guesses to help uncover more of those greens. They can also give you some inspired ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

April 17: WHIFF

WHIFF April 16: DWELT

DWELT April 15: AGONY

AGONY April 14: THIEF

THIEF April 13: CARAT

CARAT April 12: BORAX

BORAX April 11: QUALM

QUALM April 10: UNDER

UNDER April 9: SNAFU

SNAFU April 8: LEDGE

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's up to you to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the popular daily puzzle.

It's usually a good plan to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels—and you should be off to a flying start, with a little luck anyway. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to leave out any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.