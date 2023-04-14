Wordle hint and answer #664: Friday, April 14

Need a hint for today's Wordle (opens in new tab)? Then you've come to the right place. Just scroll down the page, and you'll find a clue tailor-made for the April 14 (664) game, designed to help without giving the answer away. And if you really do need the answer? You've got it. Just scroll or click down, and you'll be able to solve today's Wordle in a flash.

Finally, a nice, normal Wordle. Today's guesses were nothing but helpful, every letter one step close to the answer—so much so that after my first two goes, I only had one reasonable option left. Some days Wordle really is that simple.

Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Friday, April 14

Any person who steals another's property could be called today's answer, especially if they take these items by stealth. This word is also the title of an excellent 1998 PC game by Looking Glass Studios.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

There are no repeat letters in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

A good starting word can be the difference between victory and defeat with the daily puzzle, but once you've got the basics, it's much easier to nail down those Wordle wins. And as there's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day, here are a few tips to help set you on the right path:

A good opening guess should contain a mix of unique consonants and vowels.

Narrow down the pool of letters quickly with a tactical second guess.

Watch out for letters appearing more than once in the answer.

There's no racing against the clock with Wordle so you don't need to rush for the answer. Treating the game like a casual newspaper crossword can be a good tactic; that way, you can come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Stepping away for a while might mean the difference between a win and a line of grey squares.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #664 Wordle answer?

No idea? No problem. The answer to the April 14 (664) Wordle is THIEF.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

April 12: BORAX

BORAX April 11: QUALM

QUALM April 10: UNDER

UNDER April 9: SNAFU

SNAFU April 8: LEDGE

LEDGE April 7: LOCUS

LOCUS April 6: LEAFY

LEAFY April 5: SMASH

SMASH April 4: RATIO

RATIO April 3: FLORA

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.