Wordle hint and answer #661: Tuesday, April 11

You'll find all the help you need to make your daily Wordle (opens in new tab) a breeze just below. Check out our tips and guides if you'd like a little general advice, take a peek at a helpful clue for the April 11 (661) game if you need some direction, or salvage what was almost a miss with today's Wordle answer, further down the page.

Today's puzzle was a close call. My opening guess gave me a green and a yellow, and my follow-up did little more than put that same yellow in a different spot. Once I'd got it locked in as a green, my troubles then continued for another couple of guesses until I hit the Wordle answer through a slightly panicked process of elimination. Phew.

Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Tuesday, April 11

The answer today describes the uncomfortable feeling someone might get if they know they're doing something that isn't considered morally right and the doubt they may have about doing it. This word's often used when a person, rightly or wrongly, has no _____s about their actions. There are two vowels and one uncommon consonant today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Looking to extend your Wordle winning streak? Perhaps you've just started playing the popular daily puzzle game and are looking for some pointers. Whatever the reason you're here, these quick tips can help push you in the right direction:

Start with a word that has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer might repeat the same letter.

Try not to use guesses that include letters you've already eliminated.

There's no racing against the clock with Wordle so you don't need to rush for the answer. Treating the game like a casual newspaper crossword can be a good tactic; that way, you can come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Stepping away for a while might mean the difference between a win and a line of grey squares.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #661 Wordle answer?

Let's keep your win streak going. The answer to the April 11 (661) Wordle is QUALM.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Wordle solutions that have already been used can help eliminate answers for today's Wordle or give you inspiration for guesses to help uncover more of those greens. They can also give you some inspired ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

April 10: UNDER

UNDER April 9: SNAFU

SNAFU April 8: LEDGE

LEDGE April 7: LOCUS

LOCUS April 6: LEAFY

LEAFY April 5: SMASH

SMASH April 4: RATIO

RATIO April 3: FLORA

FLORA April 2: STOCK

STOCK April 1: MARCH

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's up to you to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the popular daily puzzle.

It's usually a good plan to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels—and you should be off to a flying start, with a little luck anyway. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to leave out any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.