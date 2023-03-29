Wordle hint and answer #648: Wednesday, March 29

Keep your Wordle (opens in new tab) win streak growing, and learn how to make the most of your crucial opening guesses with our helpful guides and tips. Get all the help you need with today's Wordle, too: there's a clue for the March 29 (648) puzzle just below, and a little past that, you'll find the answer to today's game ready and waiting for you.

I struggled far more than I should have with today's puzzle. Not enough greens and too many greys started me off on the wrong foot, and two more goes with little to show for it had me worried that there was no coming back. Thankfully, a couple of well-placed greens finally showed up, and I guessed today's Wordle answer on my next move.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Wednesday, March 29

This term often refers to a steady stream of unfortunate events over a length of time—a project doomed from the start, a long road trip _____ with car issues—or some form of attack or unpleasantness that seems to come from all sides.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

Yes, a vowel is used twice in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #648 Wordle answer?

Here's your daily win. The answer to the March 29 (648) Wordle is BESET.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

March 28: HURRY

HURRY March 27: GUANO

GUANO March 26: UNTIE

UNTIE March 25: VOTER

VOTER March 24: GROUT

GROUT March 23: STAID

STAID March 22: DUVET

DUVET March 21: TOUGH

TOUGH March 20: GLOVE

GLOVE March 19: CREDO

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word (opens in new tab) like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.