Wordle hint and answer #635: Thursday, March 16

Scroll on down and read a range of tips and tricks to help you win every Wordle (opens in new tab). Whether you're looking for general hints designed to improve your daily game, today's Wordle answer laid out in bold capital letters, or you'd just like a helpful clue pointing towards March 16 (635)'s answer, you'll find it here.

I had one of those fantastic "ah-ha" moments today, the answer going from a million miles away to solved in a single guess. It's not the longest game of Wordle, but I'll always enjoy a satisfying ending like that.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Thursday, March 16

Today's answer is the name of an alcoholic drink derived from fermented apple juice. The pear-based version of this beverage is known as perry.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

There are no repeat letters in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the #635 Wordle answer?

Let's save your win streak. The answer to the March 16 (635) Wordle is CIDER.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

March 15: SWEEP

SWEEP March 14: SURLY

SURLY March 13: BLAME

BLAME March 12: BIRTH

BIRTH March 11: EMAIL

EMAIL March 10: REVEL

REVEL March 9: WHERE

WHERE March 8: REGAL

REGAL March 7: HORSE

HORSE March 6: PINKY

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.